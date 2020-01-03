For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lil’ Kim Raps Biggie, Cardi B & Sings Some Cher In A Game Of Song Association [Video]

Lil’ Kim Raps The Notorious B.I.G. And Cardi B While Playing Song Association

The one and only Lil’ Kim stopped by ELLE this past week to close out the year with the Internet’s favorite game: Song Association.

Check out the video down below as the rapper talks about her relationship with Biggie, Junior M.A.F.I.A., and her favorite thing about her new album, 9. Throughout the game, she also gives her rendition of tracks by the likes of Card B, Cher, and everyone in between.