For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lil’ Kim Raps Biggie, Cardi B & Sings Some Cher In A Game Of Song Association [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Lil’ Kim Raps The Notorious B.I.G. And Cardi B While Playing Song Association

The one and only Lil’ Kim stopped by ELLE this past week to close out the year with the Internet’s favorite game: Song Association.

Check out the video down below as the rapper talks about her relationship with Biggie, Junior M.A.F.I.A., and her favorite thing about her new album, 9. Throughout the game, she also gives her rendition of tracks by the likes of Card B, Cher, and everyone in between.

Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hate It or Love It?!?!

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.