Put On Blast: Tavis Smiley’s Sexual Harassment Allegations At PBS Unsealed By Court Order,

Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Harassment Investigation Unsealed By Judge

Beginning in 2017 BOSSIP has kept our readers abreast of the sexual harassment allegations against former PBS host Tavis Smiley. Scores of subordinate women who used to work for Smiley testify that the sexual relationships they had with him resulted in firings and/or extremely uncomfortable work environments rife with unwanted touching, comments, and more.

For his part, Tavis Smiley denies all accusations and has accused PBS of racial bias and filed suit against the company. PBS, in turn, has countersued for $1.9 million in production fees that they want back.

Thursday, according to Page Six, a judge ruled against Smiley who was attempting to have PBS’ lawsuit dismissed. In addition, the 500-page investigative report about Smiley’s alleged misconduct was finally unsealed and wow…

Here’s just a FEW of the incidents that Smiley is being charged with:

-A former employee alleged that Smiley asked her to lunch, and then asked about her bra size, offering a trip to Victoria’s Secret at The Grove. The woman was eventually laid off from the show and was allegedly told that she “knew too much” about Smiley’s actions, according to the report. -A woman claimed in 2000, Smiley grabbed her buttocks during a photo session, and then later purposely made contact between his penis and her buttocks. -One woman claimed that when she visited Smiley’s house, he opened the door and was not wearing pants. He later asked her to have a threesome with him and his executive producer Kimberly McFarland, who, the report claimed, was seen naked in Smiley’s bed with a frightened look.

500 pages of this type of stuff will sink any faux-woke negro’s battleship. Tavis has a LOT of ‘splaining to do…