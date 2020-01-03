Don’t Look Lori: These Photos Of Diddy, Future And Meek Mill Kicking It With Khaled Are Melting The Internet

Diddy And Future Hang Out Despite Their Lori Harvey Connection

DJ Khaled organized some good ol’ fashioned fun times with his friends, Diddy, Future and Meek Mill and everyone who saw the photos couldn’t help but to be reminded of the Lori Harvey connection the three rappers share. Do you think they had a conversation to clear the air or is it just as funny to them as it is to us?

We couldn’t get a clear look at who she is, but Diddy definitely had a young lady (not Lori) on the back of his jetski. Future and Lori were in Nigeria together just last week, but she was definitely linked to Diddy for a good part of 2019. Do you think that you could be as cool kicking it with the new boo of your last notable love interest?