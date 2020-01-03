F**k 12: West Virginia Governor Fires Entire KKKop KKKadet KKKlass For Throwing Up Their Hood, A Nazi Hood

West Virginia Police Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

As if West Virginia needed more racism injected into its veins…

According to CNN, the governor of West Virginia, the ironically-named Jim Justice, has announced that each and every police cadet in West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Basic Training Class 18 will be fired for raising their arms in a Nazi salute for a class photo.

“We have a lot of good people in the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety,” Justice said. “But this incident was completely unacceptable. Now, we must continue to move forward and work diligently to make sure nothing like this happens ever again.”

In addition to the firing of the entire class, Justice also fired three staff members at the police training academy and suspended four other instructors WITHOUT PAY for failing to report the hateful pic to the higher-ups.

THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is how you hold corrupt cops accountable for their bulls#!t.

Cabinet secretary for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Jeff Sandy recommended the firings while noting that some cadets were aware that the photo would get them in trouble, but they went along to get along out of fear of not graduating.

Let that sink in. Cadets who were about to swear to serve and protect ALL citizens were afraid that they wouldn’t be allowed to do so if they didn’t adhere to racist and anti-semitic behavior. These are the people who get to kill us legally without proper cause.

F**k 12.