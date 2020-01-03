Get Top On The Phone: SZA Confirms That Her Next Project Is Coming In 2020

SZA Tells Fans That She’s Got Music Coming In 2020

SZA isn’t exactly known for getting music out to the world in a timely manner, but according to Solaná herself, we’re going to get some new material in 2020.

While she was conversing with fans and answering a bunch of questions on Twitter last night, the singer teased new music, saying that she had recently discussed an album date with TDE President Punch. She confirms the new music will be released sometime within the next 12 months, but also adds that though the thought of sharing the specific date with the world would bring “unnecessary pressure.”

“I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build unnecessary pressure,” she wrote to a fan who asked if new music would arrive in 2020. “Short answer is yes.”

I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary pressure 🥺.. short answer is yes https://t.co/pXRW7noddh — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

While on the topic of music and other things going on in her life, SZA also answered more fan questions, revealing some other work that could be in the pipeline.

Some key takeaways: She’s already got some music with Sam Smith, she’s a fan of Billie Eilish, and her “feel good” playlist includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, and Gunna.

Uh huh jus watched her lil apple concert it was beauteeefull✨ https://t.co/EBGzfub6mX — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

Anything Playboi Carti, baby Keem , Roddy r Travis ,gunna .. workout to em errday https://t.co/Hx4vM3NoFz — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

SZA’s last project, Ctrl, was released in June of 2017–so we can only hope that we really do get this new music after almost 3 years of waiting.