Crunk Juice For Sale: Lil Jon Curates Don Julio Party Packs To Help Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Lil Jon Curates Don Julio Party Packs To Help Celebrate New Year’s Eve

YEAH! Mexico’s original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio, has partnered with Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, to create limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Party Packs curated by rapper and DJ, Lil Jon, to celebrate New Year’s Eve (and your other favorite holidays throughout the year) in the comfort of your own home.

Postmates customers, 21 and over, who purchase a bottle of Tequila Don Julio Blanco will also have the option to add on a complimentary Don Julio Party Pack filled with everything they need to make delicious, simple cocktails at home to pair with takeout. You can even host friends – they’ll think you did something nice for them! Plan ahead and secure the New Year’s Eve Party Pack for your at-home celebrations!