Tyler Perry’s ‘Fall From Grace’ Is The Suspenseful SNAPPED Story Of A Seasoned Sista Seduced By A Shlong Slangin’ Scammer [VIDEO]

D-Deprived Divorcee Gets Scamfished By Charming F-Boy In Tyler Perry’s ‘A Fall From Grace’

Leave it to Tyler Perry to take dating in Atlanta and mash it up with ‘Snapped’ and Court TV in such a suspenseful and inventive way… The trailer for his latest film for Netflix ‘A Fall From Grace’ just dropped today and it definitely looks like a doozy… Here’s the synopsis:

When gentle, law-abiding Grace confesses to killing her new husband, her skeptical young lawyer sets out to uncover the truth.

Check out the trailer below:

Wild right… Mehcad does a really good job as a manipulative scammer right?

Here’s a little more about the movie:

Disheartened since her ex-husband’s affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace’s vulnerable side turns violent. An electrifying thriller co-starring Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and writer/director Tyler Perry.

‘A Fall From Grace’ arrives at Netflix on January 17th, 2020.