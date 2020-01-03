Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Displays Her Half-Century Cakes For 50th Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
Shereé Whitfield Turns 50

Who gonna check her, boo?! Shereé Whitfield just turned 50-years-old this week and she’s celebrating by reminding every just how bangin’ her body is.

The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star shared a sneak peek of her birthday dress in a video paired with a video from tik tok. In it, Sheree shows a black gown with a low cut back and WHEW! When she turns around, the cakes are SITTING.

When you find out Shereé turned 50 #50where 💋

There’s no doubt this woman looks great and healthy. We STAN. Happy Birthday to Shereé Whitfield! Hit the flip for more of her bangin’ birthday body.

When you find out Shereé turned 50 #50where 💋

