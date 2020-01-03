Assault & Thirsty: Louisiana Dad Holds Gun To 9-Year Old Son’s Head For Drinking The Last Dr. Pepper 

Drunk Father Arrested For Holding Gun To Son’s Head

Being stingy with your stuff is one thing, but putting a gun to your son’s head over the last Dr. Pepper is damn crazy! 39-year old Chad Kinnaird was arrested on New Year’s Day in Louisiana after reportedly holding a gun to the head of his 9-year-old son because he was angry with the boy for drinking the last Dr. Pepper.

FOX News:

It says Kinnaird pushed the barrel of the gun against his son’s head because he “was upset with him about the Dr. Pepper.” The affidavit also said that deputies were told Kinnaird had been consuming alcoholic beverages at the time of the incident. Deputies seized a .32 caliber handgun from Kinnaird, who denied the allegations, according to the affidavit.

Kinnaird was arrested and charged with violating a protection order and child endangerment. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation which will include a statement from Kinnaird’s 11-year-old daughter who said she knew what happened because her father told her about it. What kind of dad is this?

Jail seems like the right place for this gun toter.