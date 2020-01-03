Turn Your Radios Up! ‘The Morning Hustle’ Radio Show Launches Nationwide Monday

The Morning Hustle Launches Nationwide 1/6 with Headkrack, Angie Ange, OnAir Jordan, Lore’l and Billy Sorrells

There’s a new morning show in town — The Morning Hustle, which airs weekdays 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET on Urban 1 stations nationwide starting January 6, is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s hip hop.

What to Expect:

Funny bits, real talk, and TONS of exclusive interviews on and off air, much like this interview with NeNe Leakes that went viral and even landed on an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta back when the show was only local to Washington, D.C.:

Expect more exclusives like this on The Morning Hustle Website and their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube pages.

About the Show:

The Morning Hustle brings a cast consisting of fresh and outspoken talent, with a unique appeal derived from their diversity of experiences and backgrounds. This blend is accented by the insights and commentary of contributing experts who are culture-connected and culture-adjacent personalities. Interactive content and a multimedia focus carry the show’s interaction past 10am with a strong social presence and shareable content, bringing listeners back on a daily basis. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, “On-Air” Jordan, Lore’l and Billy Sorrells, providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connect with the lifestyle of the audience.

HeadKrack is a Hip Hop authority who stays up-to-date on all the latest in music, movies, artists and entertainment. Already recognized as an expert on pop culture and current events, he brings a straight-talking and funny outlook that has made him a listener favorite. He’s branching off from his tenure on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Angie Ange keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the community and uses her platform to educate and entertain listeners. Not new to the airwaves, her road to radio began at a very early age.

“On-Air” Jordan’s improvisational skills and comedic timing make his celebrity and listener interaction the most compelling radio to wake up to, from his morning anthem “The Head Wrap Song” to his popular game “Gimme Five.” In addition to radio, he also hosted “106 & Park” for a bit.

Lore’l speaks truth to power and keeps the masses informed on the latest juicy celeb gossip. First gaining fame after launching a rap career at only 16 years old, her signature voice, laugh and no-filter delivery keep listeners wanting more! She’s a Love & Hiphop New York alum and is also a part of “Bully & the Beast” and “Angela Yee’s Lip Service” podcasts.

Billy Sorrells and his side-splitting insights and observations on real life topics keep audiences listening, laughing and sometimes debating! He’s made his name as a performer, host and radio personality who’s not shy about bringing sexy back to comedy.