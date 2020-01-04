Jesus Take The Wheel: Palm Reader Scammed Woman Out Of $70,000 By Charging Her To “Banish Evil Spirits” From Her Daughter

The victim started visiting with Milanovich in November. This was when the woman was told that not only did her daughter have “something inside her that was bad,” but also, she too was “dead in God’s eyes” and she became worried.

Among the services reportedly provided by Milanovich were lighting of candles, for which she charged $1,000 cash. She also convinced the alleged victim a payment of $6,058 was needed to buy back both her own soul and her daughter’s too.