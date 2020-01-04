Congrats! Nikki Bella Is Engaged To Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Share Their Engagement

There’s just something about the new year that makes couple want to get engaged, or in this case, share the news of an earlier engagement.

Nikki Bella announced on Friday that she’s ringing in the new year with a big rock. The Total Bellas star announced the news on Instagram, letting fans know that her boyfriend, former Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, actually popped the question two months ago!

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Bella shared two photos, one from the night of the proposal–which featured the pair all dressed up in a room surrounded by roses and candles–and one with her showing off her diamond ring.

Chigvintsev ended up reposting those same photos, writing to his fiancée, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

The happy couple first met back in 2017 when Nikki was the dance professional’s partner on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, the former WWE star was still engaged to John Cena, but they split up in July 2018. Bella and Chigvintsev reportedly began dating in late 2018, but they didn’t go public until July of 2019.