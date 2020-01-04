F**k 12: Louisville Cop Won’t Be Punished For Body Slamming Black Driver And Punching Him Repeatedly

Louisville Cop Won’t Be Punished For Beating Black Driver

This comes as no surprise whatsoever, but it doesn’t make it any less infuriating.

On December 9, 2018, Jarrus Ransom was accosted by Louisville, Kentucky officer Cory Evans because his windows were tinted and he was not wearing his seatbelt. Then this happened…

Three officers are seen dragging Ransom out of his car and slamming him to the ground. Officer Evans can be seen punching him repeatedly while he was being handcuffed. According to the Courier Journal, the police say that Ransom deserved this treatment because he “lunged forward and rammed the officer with his shoulder.”

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad informed Officer Cory Evans in a Dec. 10 letter that he has been exonerated of two charges of violating LMPD’s Standard Operating Procedures and that the investigation has been closed after a professional standards unit found he was justified in his actions that day.

Ransom is suing the Louisville Metro Police as the beating he took from bacon-scented bozo Cory Evans resulted in his eye being swollen shut and a neck brace for his mugshot photo.