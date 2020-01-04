Pretends To Be Shocked* DaBaby’s Alleged Assault Victim Is Planning To Sue

DaBaby’s Alleged Assault Victim Is Prepping Lawsuit

After DaBaby’s arrest on a battery charge on Thursday night in Miami, the alleged victim is now planning to sue.

According to reports from TMZ, the promoter, identified as Kenneth, claims that several attorneys have reached out to him in order to offer their services in suing the North Carolina rapper. He is currently planning to pursue legal action against everyone involved, also claiming that the incident left him with cuts and bruises on his face.

Kenneth is claiming he was hired to organize a party for rapper Stunna 4 Vegas at a Florida nightclub, where DaBaby allegedly agreed to host at a discounted rate of $30,000.

Then, the promoter showed up with $20K, promising to hand over the remaining $10K at the end of the night–that’s what lead to DaBaby getting violent over the unpaid balance.

In other news regarding legal trouble for DaBaby, he was also detained in North Carolina right before Christmas, just hours after hosting a toy drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.