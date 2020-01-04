Blew A Bag: Kash Doll Talks Going From Stripper To Iced Out Rapper With BET [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Refinery29 Presents 29Rooms Los Angeles: Expand Your Reality Experience 2019

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Kash Doll – Blew A Bag

It’s safe to say that Kash Doll took her humble beginnings and turned herself into a big deal after hearing the Detroit-born star detail her rise to fame. On BET’s “Blew A Bag”, Ms. Ice Me Out, Kash Doll, describes her early jobs working in customer service and as a dancer, and how her jobs got her to where she is today.

Hit play to hear it.

