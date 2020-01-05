Baller Blues: Kevin Love Sets The Record Straight Following Reports He’s Trying To Get Traded

Kevin Love Denies Reports That He Wants Out Of Cleveland

Reports started to surface this weekend surrounding Kevin Love, alleging that he’s reached a breaking point with his team and had an “emotional verbal outburst” directed at Cleveland general manager Koby Altman on Saturday.

Sources told The Athletic that the baller Love was shouting at the GM in front of his teammates and coaches, “expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization.” in the midst of several reports claiming that Love was having somewhat of a breakdown over possibly wanting to be traded, he posted an Instagram photo of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker with the caption, “mood.” So…take with that what you will.

These reports of a tantrum come shortly after Kevin was fined $1,000 for another outburst during the Cavaliers’ loss to Toronto this week. The baller could be seen slapping chairs on the bench in the third quarter and reportedly begged a coach to remove him from the game. The Athletic reporters Joe Vardon and Shams Charania say Love disagreed with the fine, and on top of that, this isn’t the first time he’s been in this situation. Altman reportedly threatened to fine Kevin at the end of last season for raising his voice, to which Love allegedly responded, “Go ahead. I have plenty of money.”

On top of these reports from insiders, fans also noticed that on the court during Saturday’s game versus The Thunder, Love was taking a unique approach to demanding a trade.

There are different ways to demand a trade. Kevin Love has settled on the immature approach. pic.twitter.com/XT0Sg2RH4N — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 5, 2020

Amidst all these rumors, though, Kevin Love made sure to make one thing clear: he’s got love for his teammates.

“A lot of non truths being shared…but I’ve learned that we live in a world where people remember accusations and not rebuttals,” the baller wrote on Instagram following Saturday’s game. “Let them paint whatever picture they want. Fact is — I love my teammates.”