Heartbreaking Hotties Lori Harvey & Jordyn Woods Link Up—Meanwhile Diddy Debuts A New Boo
Lori Harvey & Jordyn Woods Link Up
Lori Harvey might have a new bestie on her hands whose known for being a heartbreaker just like her.
The socialite posted pics this weekend of her kicking it with Jordyn Woods. The two kicked it at L.A.’s Deliah West Hollywood where they took a bathroom selfie and moved in sync.
Lori later showed off her outfit deets pointing out that she was wearing YSL boots, Maison Margiela pants, and a Naked wardrobe top all while carrying a tiny Hermes purse.
Lori and Jordyn’s hangout comes after Lori’s ex Diddy was spotted kicking it in Miami with her current boo Future. The two “eskimo bros” rode jet skis together and Diddy looked unbothered—mainly because he had a new woman by his side riding shotgun.
The mystery lady has been identified and like Lori, she’s much younger than Sean Combs.
Hit the flip.
A number of people incorrectly identified Diddy’s new lady as Rihanna. And while she does favor the singer, she’s actually Jordan Ozuna. Ozuna, 28, is a Maryland native and former Hooters waitress turned model and YouTuber.
She was previously linked to Tyga (right after his Kylie Jenner breakup) but denied they were a couple.
Rumors also swirled that she dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima and Justin Bieber.
What do YOU think about Diddy’s maybe new lady? He has a type, right?
More Jordan on the flip.
Jordan addressed her plastic surgery on her YouTube channel. She admitted to breast implants, botox and lip injections.
