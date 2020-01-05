Kirk Uncuffed: DaBaby Gets Released From Jail In The Midst Of Robbery Investigation
- By Bossip Staff
DaBaby Has Been Released From Jail
DaBaby is finally free.
The North Carolina native was being held on a warrant out of Dallas for organized criminal activity , which came about following an altercation at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport where a food stand worker was attacked. For some reason, Dallas cops have now withdrawn that warrant–but they haven’t revealed why. It was reported on Friday that DaBaby’s legal team was trying to work something out with Texas officials over the rapper’s active warrant, which is what initially had him being held without bond.
The second news broke that the rapper was released, he posted a picture of a microphone onto his Instagram story. Looks like this experience has made for some good inspiration, at the very least.
