Kirk Uncuffed: DaBaby Gets Released From Jail In The Midst Of Robbery Investigation

DaBaby is finally free.

On Saturday night, according to reports from TMZ , the rapper posted $1,500 and bailed out of Miami-Dade county jail.

The North Carolina native was being held on a warrant out of Dallas for organized criminal activity , which came about following an altercation at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport where a food stand worker was attacked. For some reason, Dallas cops have now withdrawn that warrant–but they haven’t revealed why. It was reported on Friday that DaBaby’s legal team was trying to work something out with Texas officials over the rapper’s active warrant, which is what initially had him being held without bond.

DaBaby first got arrested on Thursday after he allegedly beat up a concert promoter who owed him some money. The rapper was promised $30,000 for a performance that weekend, but when the promoter showed up with only $20k promising the other $10K for after the show, DaBaby’s crew allegedly beat him up and stole $80, a credit card, and an iPhone.