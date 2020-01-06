Ta Ta Troutmouth: Brielle Biermann Deflates Her Double-Stuffed Soup Coolers

Brielle Biermann Dissolves Lip Injections

Kim Zolciak’s 22-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann took to IG stories over the weekend to share that she’d decided to dissolve the injectable filler that she’s been using to perfect her pout:

“Dissolved my lips yesterday… gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon,” she wrote on an Instagram Stories selfie on Saturday, January 4 according to US Weekly reports. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days,” she captioned her story.

Biermann then shared a series of photos from her teenage PRE-filler years:

“I know y’all know these lips aint the vibe. I was 16 or 17 here,” she captioned the first photo.

Brielle announced her lip enhancement work, as crafted by Kardashian family cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian back in December 2015:

“Thank you thank you thank you!!! to my favorite, @simonourianmd1 !!!” she captioned a video of her new pout. “My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy w my results now! ☺️ you truly are the best! even though I hate needles you made this very easy! thank you again.”

Brielle’s mom, Kim Zolciak was defensive about her daughter having the procedure and now it looks like her younger sister Ariana may be next in line.

Zolciak told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019 that Ariana couldn’t wait to get fillers too.

“Well, she’s 18 now, so it was like, ‘Do it!’” Kim told ET at BravoCon on November 15. “I think she’s been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she’s been dying to be 18.” “She’s blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she’s probably a little bit more motivated,” Kim added. “But I’m like, ‘You’re 18.’ Until you’re 18 you can’t do anything and that’s kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we’re doing OK.”

SMH… Does Kim Zolciak even listen to the words that come out of her mouth? She basically just admitted that her own behavior is influencing her daughters to want to manipulate their looks. Sheesh.

Do you think she’s doing enough to instill confidence in her girls about how they look NATURALLY? Also it sounds like from the captions that Brielle isn’t exactly thrilled to be downsizing her soup coolers. Do you think she’s leaving out some critical information about WHY they are no longer the move for her?