Were YOU Watching?? Winners & Losers Of The 77th Golden Globe Awards
Last night was the 77th Golden Globe Awards, live (well delayed) from Beverly Hills, California. While the biggest joke of the night was the commentary on the movie “Cats”, the biggest winners and losers list is below. Did the losers really lose if they got to be in the room with Beyonce for three hours though?
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
Joker
The Irishman
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas – Knives Out
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Joker
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Stand Up” from Harriet
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kominsky Method
The Politician
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch 22
Chernobyl
The Loudest Voice
Fosse/Verdon
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas – Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
