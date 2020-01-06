Were YOU Watching?? Winners & Losers Of The 77th Golden Globe Awards

The Winners & Losers Of The Golden Globe Awards

Last night was the 77th Golden Globe Awards, live (well delayed) from Beverly Hills, California. While the biggest joke of the night was the commentary on the movie “Cats”, the biggest winners and losers list is below. Did the losers really lose if they got to be in the room with Beyonce for three hours though?

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917
Joker
The Irishman
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives Out
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Joker
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Stand Up” from Harriet
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kominsky Method
The Politician

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch 22
Chernobyl
The Loudest Voice
Fosse/Verdon
Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas – Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry

