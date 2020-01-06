F*** Your Lil Award Show: Beyoncé Blessed The Gluten-Free Golden Globes & Got Snubbed AGAIN
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Beyoncé Gets Snubbed At Golden Globes, Twitter Erupts
Another (pasty) Award show, another SNUB for Queen Bey who popped up at the Golden Globes looking absolutely stunning just to lose for Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“Spirit” from “The Lion King”) in front of Hollweird’s finest.
Yep, SNUBBED AGAIN by another major voting body in a not-very-shocking moment that sparked all kinds of hysteria across social media.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Beyoncé’s latest SNUB on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.