Spineless Salted Soup Cookie Lindsey Graham Cracker Calls Colin Kaepernick Racist For Criticizing Soleimani Killing

Lindsey Graham Calls Kaepernick Racist For Criticizing Soleimani Hit

Lindsey Graham is gonna get his issue today.

The bootlickin’ Senator from South Carolina has said a lot of wild s#!t in the name of his lord and savior Donald Trump over the past couple years, but he’s outdone himself this time.

Senator Graham Cracker says that Colin Kaepernick is the face of racism in Amerikkka. Not the KKK. Not the alt-right. Not white supremacists. A former NFL quarterback who has been white-balled from the league because he spoke up about racial injustice. That’s racism exists.

Graham Cracker went on this ridiculous tirade on a Fox News segment in which he was asked to respond to the following tweet.

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

Where’s the lie?

Via HuffPo:

“He’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham said of Kapernick in an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News. “It’s un-American. He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror.”

To that, we say *Waka Flocka.gif*

Peep the whole clip below.

SMFH.