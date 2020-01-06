Spineless Salted Soup Cookie Lindsey Graham Cracker Calls Colin Kaepernick Racist For Criticizing Soleimani Killing
Lindsey Graham Calls Kaepernick Racist For Criticizing Soleimani Hit
Lindsey Graham is gonna get his issue today.
The bootlickin’ Senator from South Carolina has said a lot of wild s#!t in the name of his lord and savior Donald Trump over the past couple years, but he’s outdone himself this time.
Senator Graham Cracker says that Colin Kaepernick is the face of racism in Amerikkka. Not the KKK. Not the alt-right. Not white supremacists. A former NFL quarterback who has been white-balled from the league because he spoke up about racial injustice. That’s racism exists.
Graham Cracker went on this ridiculous tirade on a Fox News segment in which he was asked to respond to the following tweet.
Where’s the lie?
Via HuffPo:
“He’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham said of Kapernick in an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News. “It’s un-American. He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror.”
To that, we say *Waka Flocka.gif*
Peep the whole clip below.
SMFH.
