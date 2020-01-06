211 In Progress: Mark Curry Gets All Up In Steve Harvey’s A$$ For Stealing His Jokes…AGAIN! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Steve Harvey Mark Curry

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty

Mark Curry Says Steve Harvey Is Still Stealing His Jokes

Mark Curry is pissed…again.

Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Mark Curry had put Steve Harvey on blast for stealing his jokes. Apparently, Steve didn’t get the message and went to the well one mo’ ‘gin to lift a few laughs according to what Curry tells TMZ.

Steve Harvey got some ‘splaining to do!

Categories: News, Pure Comedy, Put on Blast

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.