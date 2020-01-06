Player Card Reactivated: Draya Michele Spotted Dining With NFL Player NOT Named Orlando

Draya Michele Spotted Dining With NFL Player

Draya Michele is SINGLE single.

So single, the model-entrepreneur was seen dining at TAO in NYC with a man who isn’t her ex-fiancee Orlando Scandrick, even though he plays football for a living, too.

According to a witness who contacted The Shade Room, Draya was eating with NFL star Corey Coleman. The witness claimed they noticed Draya immediately grubbing up with Coleman and he was easily recognized from his custom “CC” chain.

Swipe to see the source’s photo from that night.

Here is Coleman. He plays for the NY Giants.

The source says Draya didn’t seem to “romantic” with her date…which isn’t shocking for a first-night out. A girl’s gotta eat, right? Meanwhile, Draya’s ex was getting clowned on Twitter. Hit the flip to see why.