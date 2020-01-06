Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Golden Globe Afterparties?

Storm Reid, Yara Shahidi, La La Anthony, Laverne Cox and More Stun InStyle/Warner Bros. Party

Y’all already know that the Golden Globes red carpet was a little on the melanin deficient side, apart from Kerry Washington and Billy Porter SLAYING that thang… fortunately the annual InStyle / Warner Bros. party made up for it by bringing out some of our favorites. We HAVE to highlight the exquisite ingenue that is Storm Reid. S

Storm went for an incredible majestic pastel floral gown and we loved every pose she struck. Yasssssssss.

Laverne Cox didn’t hesitate to remind us that “Orange Is The New Black” in this tangerine gown. She took the look over the top with a platinum blonde bob. You likey, riiiiight?!

Yara Shahidi brought the sunshine with a bright yellow short style. She did a cute short braided ponytail to complement.

Gotta love it.

And La La Anthony dared to bare, with a slit up to there in her black gown. Love the reddish hair color too. Don’t you?

