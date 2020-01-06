Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Golden Globe Afterparties?

Storm Reid attends InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes Afterparty

Storm Reid, Yara Shahidi, La La Anthony, Laverne Cox and More Stun InStyle/Warner Bros. Party

Y’all already know that the Golden Globes red carpet was a little on the melanin deficient side, apart from Kerry Washington and Billy Porter SLAYING that thang… fortunately the annual InStyle / Warner Bros. party made up for it by bringing out some of our favorites. We HAVE to highlight the exquisite ingenue that is Storm Reid. S

Storm Reid attends InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes Afterparty

Storm went for an incredible majestic pastel floral gown and we loved every pose she struck. Yasssssssss.

Laverne Cox attends InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes Afterparty

Laverne Cox didn’t hesitate to remind us that “Orange Is The New Black” in this tangerine gown. She took the look over the top with a platinum blonde bob. You likey, riiiiight?!

Yara Shahidi InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes Afterparty

Yara Shahidi brought the sunshine with a bright yellow short style. She did a cute short braided ponytail to complement.

Yara Shahidi InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes Afterparty

Gotta love it.

La La Anthony InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes Afterparty

And La La Anthony dared to bare, with a slit up to there in her black gown. Love the reddish hair color too. Don’t you?

