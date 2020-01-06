So Sad: Portland Woman Reportedly Stole Exchange Student’s Hijab And Tried To Choke Her With It

A 24-year-old college student from Saudi Arabia was attacked while simply waiting for a train near the library in downtown Portland, Oregon . Shortly after 7 p.m. on November 12, she felt a stranger grabbing her hijab from behind, tightening the fabric around her neck.

Jasmine Renee Campbell allegedly tried to choke the Muslim student with her hijab before the victim shoved the attacker away. According to a statement from prosecutors, Campbell went on to rip the woman’s hijab from her head.

A probable cause affidavit goes on to say that Campbell removed all of her clothes except for a leather jacket, started dancing, and proceeded to rub the hijab against her naked body. This is when Campbell allegedly mocked the victim’s religion and made fun of her hijab.