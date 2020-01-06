So Sad: Portland Woman Reportedly Stole Exchange Student’s Hijab And Tried To Choke Her With It
The insanely scary encounter ended in an arrest after witnesses called the police, but the Portland State University exchange student is now afraid to wear her religious garb in public. Prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant on Friday after Campbell failed to appear in court for her arraignment on five misdemeanor charges.
Campbell reportedly told police officers, according to court records, that she wanted to show the victim that she “did not have to be a Muslim” and “religion doesn’t define her.” She also told cops she was “fighting and playing around” and “wanted to be a stripper.”
The victim told police she did not want the hijab back and after the attack, she stopped wearing the religious head covering in public. She’s now opting to cover her hair with a knit cap and a scarf instead as to not draw attention to her faith, according to court documents.
Prosecutors ended up charging Campbell with two bias crime charges, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief following a grand jury indictment last month.
After not appearing in court, Campbell told KPTV that she missed it because she was seeking treatment for a mental health condition.
