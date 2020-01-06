So Sad: Soldier Henry Mayfield Jr. Killed In Kenya Extremist Attack

Henry Mayfield Jr. Killed In Kenya Extremist Attack

A Chicago family is reeling after one of their loved ones was killed Sunday in Kenya. CBS Chicago reports that Henry Mayfield Jr., a United States Army specialist from south suburban Hazel Crest, Chicago was killed in a raid at Manda Bay Airfield, a base shared by U.S. and Kenyan forces near Nairobi.

The soldier was one of three Americans killed, the other two were military contractors.

Mayfield Jr. joined the armed forces in June of 2018 after studying at Northern Illinois University.

His mother told NBC 5 that he recently assured her that he’d be “fine” on base.

“He loved his family and spending quality time with his siblings,” Carmoneta, Mayfield’s mother, said in an email to NBC 5’s Regina Waldroup. “I last spoke with him New Year’s Day via FaceTime. We discussed him not having to go to Somalia and he told me everything was good and safe at his base.” “He told me everything would be okay. Those were his last words to me,” she added.

Loved ones confirm @USArmy Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. was 1 of 3 Americans killed during a pre-dawn terror attack on a U.S. airfield base in Kenya. He was just 23-years-old. Mayfield Jr. is from Chicago suburb Hazel Crest.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/l9ikuBhn4h — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) January 6, 2020

The attacked was reportedly launched by al-Shabab, a group linked to Al-Qaeda. The group has launched a number of attacks in Kenya in recent months.

We’re sending our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Mayfield Jr.