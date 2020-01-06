Call Andy: Here’s What Yovanna Thinks About The RHOA #SnakeGate Shade

Here’s What Yovanna Momplaisir Thinks About The #SnakeGate Shade

A #RHOA newbie knows you think she’s the so-called snake on the show and she’s issuing a response. As previously reported all signs point to Yovanna Momplaisir being the “snake” who took a secret recording of Cynthia Bailey dissing NeNe Leakes.

And while Yovanna has denied it continuously she was confronted during last night’s episode by Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss who asked flat out if Yovanna was the snake. She denied it again and flipped it on the ladies, adding that they were being “fufu” a.k.a. fake.

Next episode however the ladies will face off with Yovanna and kick her out of their hotel room for her “snake” behavior.

Yovanna who’s been accused of flat out making up the recording has since responded on social media with her hashtags; “#Theyareallsnakes,” said one. “#Fufu,” said another.

SMH, looks like Yovanna’s unbothered, she echoed a fan’s statement that the other ladies aren’t real.

