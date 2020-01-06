Yay Sports! The Andouille-Swallowin’ New Orleans Saints Lose ANOTHER Playoff Game In Deliciously Heartbreaking Fashion
Saints Lose To Vikings In Heartbreaking NFC Wildcard Game
The New Orleans Saints took a spicy 26-20 L last night in their NFC Wildcard matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.
It was glorious.
The Saints came into the game as the team with the fewest number of turnovers in a season in NFL history with eight and quarterback Drew Brees turned it over TWICE. One of which ended in a CRUCIAL touchdown for the Vikes.
As some of you devout football fans know, the last six years have been brutal for the Saints as they have suffered one-score loses in spectacular fashion. The last three consecutive losses have come via last-minute scores.
Similar to last year’s crushing defeat, last night’s overtime score is the subject of much controversy as it involves yet another “blown call” as tight end Kyle Rudolph caught a touchdown pass in the back of the endzone after what some argue was “pass interference” a smaller Saints defensive back
Those complaints were met with nothing but deserved mocking.
You can watch all the highlights from the game in the video below.
Saints got skol’d. You love to see it.
