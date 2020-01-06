John Bolton Agrees To Testify In Impeachment If Subpoenaed

Things just got VERY interesting in the impeachment saga of 53% of white women’s president.

Ever since the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were voted-on and approved, one of the biggest questions looming in the political atmosphere was “Who would be called to testify?” Often the names that were mentioned were names like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Vice President Mike Pence, budget director Mick Mulvaney, and yes, for NSA adviser John Bolton. All of these folks have intimate knowledge about Trump’s Ukraine policy and could likely provide some very damning testimony against him under oath.

Today, Bolton, who was fired by Trump over disputes about the same Ukraine policy, the one he now-famously referred to as “a drug deal” that got the Cheeto-in-chief impeached, has decided that he WILL cooperate if he is sent a legal subpoenaed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

I have posted a brief statement regarding testimony on the Ukraine impeachment matter before the Senate at: https://t.co/Q3TwI2BzBp — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 6, 2020

Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.

We have no doubt that soggy Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell will do everything in his power to avoid hearing Bolton shine light on all of Trump’s shady behavior, but political pressure may force his hand, or so we hope.