Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Kills Fiancée Four Days After Proposing

A scary story is coming out of Houston. Authorities report that Kendrick Akins, 39, killed his fiancée four days after he proposed to her. Akins reportedly shot and killed his 33-year-old fiancée, Dominic Jefferson, last Friday outside an apartment in the 5500 block of Holley View Drive.

Akins reportedly turned himself in to authorities Saturday, and he has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $150,000 for the murder charge and $75,000 for the aggravated assault charge.

The shooting reportedly came after Dominic was helping a friend who was having car trouble outside of Kendrick’s apartment. Akins walked outside asking about the problem, prosecutors said. Jefferson reportedly yelled “don’t touch my car,” and an argument ensued, reports The Houston Chronicle.

A witness told authorities that during the argument Kendrick reached for his gun and Dominic was heard saying, “Go ahead, shoot me.” He then pointed the pistol at her chest and fired once, prosecutors said.

Akins is now requesting protective custody because of threats he claims to be receiving on Facebook, reports ABC 13. Relatives of the deceased who are also inmates are reportedly threatening him.

An attorney told a judge that the relatives said “they were going to get him as soon as he hits the floor.”

Other relatives told ABC 13 that they thought Dominic and Kendrick’s relationship moved too fast noting that the proposal happened after only three months.