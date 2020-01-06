Knifed Up: Kimbella Exhibits Extremely Curvy Cakes Weeks After BBL Surgery

- By Bossip Staff
Kimbella Flosses Post Surgery Body

Juelz Santana’s wife Kimbella is showing off her healed up bawwwwdy months after getting a mommy makeover.

In October 2019, Kimbella revealed via social media that she had been undergoing a procedure to cinch her waistline and poke out her cakes even more. Now that some time has passed, we get to see what she looks like, all healed up and in a short set.

 

Hit the flip for more angles of Kimbella’s post-BBL body.

Looking back on 2019 whew chile 💪🏾❗️👊🏾

