LHHMiami: Who Is Nikki Natural, Trick Daddy’s New Young Bae And Why Is He Getting Clowned Over Her?

Who Is Nikki Natural, Trick Daddy’s New Young Bae

If you watched the season premiere of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami then you know that this season is going to be all about insane chaos. One of the main chaos agents in the whole shoe is none other than Trick Daddy. He’s always down to bring some drama to the seasons.

This season he is fully booed up and madly in love. So who is the, um, lucky lady? She’s rapper Nikki Natural, who appears to be half his age. The internet is even joking that she might not even be OF age. She’s also apparently celibate. Yes, you read that right. Twitter has some theories as to why she is saying that and it is all hilarious.

Claiming your celibate so you don't have to f**k Trick Daddy but can eat his food. #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/vGgnW5M55J — C0mplexchick (@Picklep97218814) January 7, 2020

Regardless of what’s up with the relationship, you have to admit that she is a baddie.

