It’s BEEF, Bruv: Stormzy Drops “Disappointed” In Response To Wiley Chattin’ Bare S#!t In “Eediyat Skengman” Diss [Audio]

Stormzy And Wiley Diss Each Other

We know that Grime music might be off of SOME of our readers’ radar, but if you know, you know.

There is a beef brewing amongst the bruvs across the pond. Stormzy, the biggest grime rapper in the UK, has found himself the target of verbal jabs by a wily veteran, no pun intended.

Wiley, is an old school grime legend who isn’t really feeling how the younger, more popular, hit-making rapper is carrying himself these days. So much so, in fact, that he dropped a diss track that has bar-loving Brits taking the piss.

Similar to Drake vs. Meek Mill, Stormzy wasted NO time responding to the old head and revealed some scathing information about Wiley’s little brother and father…

We have no idea how many rounds this thing will go, but man are ready with bare popcorn to watch the drama unfold.