Knifed Up Or Nah? Lingerie Bearing Brittany B. Explains Suddenly Slim-THICK Bawdy Transformation

Brittany B Addresses Her New Slimmy Trimmy Figure

“Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” star Brittany B. is setting the record straight for folks curious about her recent body transformation. She says she did it all with diet and exercise, not by laying on a table like some people assumed. The reality star and songwriter has been displaying her curved all over her IG page, something her longtime followers aren’t used to.

Here’s how Brittany B. has been looking lately:

The 32-year-old shared a picture from just a few years back when her body was in different shape. She says she wants to encourage women who would like to make changes to start today. Even after explaining, someone asked bluntly:

comment: Ok so my question is when dif u get hips because u clearly can see they are not there in the first picture brittanybmusic: u can’t see my hips in the first one because his arms are around me . Y’all crazy

Good for her! Are YOU motivated by Brittany B’s bangin’ new body? More of her after the flip.