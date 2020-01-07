Knifed Up Or Nah? Lingerie Bearing Brittany B. Explains Suddenly Slim-THICK Bawdy Transformation

- By Bossip Staff
Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Brittany B Addresses Her New Slimmy Trimmy Figure

“Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” star Brittany B. is setting the record straight for folks curious about her recent body transformation. She says she did it all with diet and exercise, not by laying on a table like some people assumed. The reality star and songwriter has been displaying her curved all over her IG page, something her longtime followers aren’t used to.

Here’s how Brittany B. has been looking lately:

The 32-year-old shared a picture from just a few years back when her body was in different shape. She says she wants to encourage women who would like to make changes to start today. Even after explaining, someone asked bluntly:

comment: Ok so my question is when dif u get hips because u clearly can see they are not there in the first picture

brittanybmusic: u can’t see my hips in the first one because his arms are around me . Y’all crazy

View this post on Instagram

This post is for motivational purposes. A lot of you just started following me this year. But for those of you who have been rockin with me for awhile thanks for being apart of the journey. Health has become a huge part of my life this last quarter and I’m super excited to get more active in the fitness/health world. Yes, some women get surgery and some women work out. I applaud them both because regardless of the method they decided to make a change for themselves for the better. 🙌🏽 As long as you’re happy with yourself & love yourself that’s all that matters. ❤️ One of my resolutions is to get in the best physical shape possible this year. (While dropping amazing music & visuals) 🔥 You can do ANYTHING you put your mind to! 💪🏽 The word for 2020 is EXECUTION. 👑 INVEST IN YOURSELF ALL 2020

A post shared by BOSS BRITT 👑 (@brittanybmusic) on

Good for her! Are YOU motivated by Brittany B’s bangin’ new body? More of her after the flip.

View this post on Instagram

It’s Winning Season!! 🏆 📸 @jessemrichmond

A post shared by BOSS BRITT 👑 (@brittanybmusic) on

View this post on Instagram

Expensive. 💎

A post shared by BOSS BRITT 👑 (@brittanybmusic) on

    View this post on Instagram

    “They’ll do anything for Clout”

    A post shared by BOSS BRITT 👑 (@brittanybmusic) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Real is RARE 💰

    A post shared by BOSS BRITT 👑 (@brittanybmusic) on

