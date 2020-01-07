6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico, Killing At Least 1

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several are injured after the earthquake and several strong aftershocks hit, officials said. The quake hit at 4:24 a.m. local time and was centered off of Puerto Rico’s southern coast.

The quake claimed the life of a 77-year-old man in the city of Ponce and injured at least eight others.

This is the second powerful earthquake to hit Puerto Rico within two days. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday resulted in damage. It also destroyed the famous Punta Ventana stone arch, an iconic landmark and “natural wonder.”

Puerto Rico’s Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced is urging residents to remain calm and safe as they receive updates from local emergency departments. She also said she needs first responders to report for duty.

La suspensión de labores por el día de hoy en el sector público no incluye a los empleados públicos de primera respuesta. Todos ellos se reportan a sus áreas como de costumbre. — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 7, 2020

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is reporting widespread outages across the island after its power plants activated an auto protective mechanism following the earthquake, reports CNN.

So far no tsunami is expected following Tuesday’s earthquakes.

Two years ago in September 2017, Puerto Rico was devasted by Hurricane Maria with over $90 billion in estimated damage and nearly 3,000 people killed.