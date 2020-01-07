Here’s What Happened When Tyler Perry Revealed He Writes ALL Of His TV Shows

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!! pic.twitter.com/BzADIi1rAa — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 6, 2020

Tyler Perry Reveals He Writes His Own Shows, Sparks Chaos

Multi-zillionaire writer/producer/director/wig curator Tyler Perry took a break from running his city-sized studio and promoting his spicy new Netflix movie “A Fall From Grace” to flex his untouchable work ethic on the gram.

Oh yes, Tyler was feeling himself and revealed that he writes ALL of his TV shows that include “Bruh,” Sistas,” “The Oval,” “House of Pain” and “The Haves and The Have Nots.”

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry flexed. “I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.”

Nope, no writers room. Just Tyler who continues to pump out provocative content that always spark fan/hater shenanigans across social media.

Many of Perry’s fiercely loyal fans praised his work ethic while others questioned why he doesn’t fill a writers room with talented writers in the latest chapter of a never-ending debate that went onnnn and onnnn (and onnnn) for hours.

Tyler Perry watching a movie where the female lead is flourishing. pic.twitter.com/DpFisutXFD — Thr (@FishBowlOfWine) January 4, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tyler Perry’s work ethic flex on the flip.