#BlueDay: A Look Back At Blue Ivy’s Legendary 8 Years Among Us Peasants & Poors
- By Bossip Staff
Blue Ivy Celebrates 8th Birthday, Shatters Twitter
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate a cultural icon, first of her name, the greatest celebrity kiddo alive, BLUE IVY, who turns EIGHT (yes, it’s been 8 whole years) today on this momentous 7th day of January.
At no point during her already legendary career has Blue slowed down to let us breathe. Right now, today, at this very moment, she’s the hardest working 8-year-old alive who’s already blessing tracks, training her mother’s elite dance squad and shaping new-age pop culture with her every power move.
Hit the flip for a look back at Blue Ivy’s legendary 8 years in the game.
