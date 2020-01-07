RHOA Shade Files: NeNe Denies Fat-Shaming Porsha ‘You Were Fat Before You Got Pregnant’

NeNe Denies Fat-Shaming Porsha

Now, this isn’t very nice. For some odd reason, NeNe Leakes is STILL shading Porsha Williams despite saying she wants an RHOA reconciliation.

As previously reported NeNe went IN on Porsha last year in a series of texts that Porsha made public on social media.

In them, NeNe called Porsha a “lying a** big fat hungry b***h” after that messy closet kerfuffle at NeNe’s house. Mind you the texts were sent six days after Porsha gave birth to baby Pilar Jhena.

“You lying a** big fat b****h! You know I never put my hands on you! Marlo, Cynthia nor Kandi can EVER say that! You want and excuse for going in my closet without my permission. So you can talk your fake sh*t on IG all you want, but remember my house is lit wit cameras!” “Oh and don’t forget who was by your side & saved yo wack ass when u pulled Kenya off that sofa,” the text continued. “Don’t forget nobody f–ked with u in San Fran or in Spain but ME! If u got something to say, say the truth because If I put my hands on you, you will know it. Oh and remember you had your hair flipped over yo thin bald spot! I have hair but if I don’t, I have enough money to buy all the wigs & extensions I want.”

They then passive-aggressively told each other “good night” and NeNe called Porsha “big piggy with the busted shape.”

“Good night big piggy with the busted shape,” a text from NeNe read. “Girl I know you and them granddaddy long legs and box body not coming for my body!!!!” Porsha replied. “That made my night.” “Longggg pretty legs and Been fine! You worry bout them extra small baby ankles you rockin! Hopefully they hold up that giant body. Try dieting! You that’s something you have never been good at,” replied NeNe.

That, however, is all in the past.

On the most recent episode of RHOA NeNe told Eva Marcille that she wanted to make amends with Porsha—BUT she denied ever fat-shaming her friend. According to NeNe, that’s impossible because Porsha was “already fat” pre-pregnancy.

“She went into all this fat shaming and all this stuff and I’m like, no I wasn’t,” she said. “You were fat before you got pregnant.”

WHEW CHILE.

Not only that NeNe tried to liken Porsha leaking their texts to revenge porn. She can’t be serious…

“I’ve always liked Porsha,” she said. “I felt like, being a big sister and being there, you know, I don’t feel like I was getting the same thing.” “And then the closet thing happened. I text her personally. She took the text and put it on social media. It’s sort of like, you share some nude photos with your husband, he gets mad at you and puts them on social media,” she said. “Those pictures were for his eyes only. Me and her texting was a personal thing.”

Social media can’t believe the GALL of NeNe to talk about Porsha…

Nene shut up you bigger than Porsha talking about she’s fat 🙄🙄 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/GoXKfQB2DO — JAMAL R. (@_GoldFame) January 6, 2020

Porsha may be THICK but she is NOT FAT. 😍Cut it out NeNe! #RHOA #rhoatl pic.twitter.com/gXZPHeQpGe — SPEED (@ATLSPEED) January 6, 2020

but NeNe’s adamant that she’s been vilified.

