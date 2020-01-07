Self Care Queen: Alicia Keys Shares Her “Unready” Skincare Routine [Video]

Alicia Keys Gets “Unready” In Vlog

Alicia Keys has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep her skin pimple-free, scarless and evenly toned. Now the Grammy-winning singer’s sharing them with fans in a new vlog. Keys recorded an “unready” tutorial, detailing products she used before bed.

A medical-grade toner, candles, and sulfur infused oil are just some of the things in her night kit. It’s been several years now since Alicia Keys has been gracing the red carpet with her nearly bare face so she may know a thing or two in the skincare department! Hit play to see it.