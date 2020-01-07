Elsewhere In The World: Stampede At Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s Funeral Leaves At Least 40 Dead

Soleimani Funeral Stampede Leaves At Least 40 Dead

At least 40 Iranians ended up being crushed to death on Tuesday in a stampede that broke out during the funeral for Qassem Soleimani, the general that was killed last week in a U.S. airstrike.

According to reports from The Washington Post, the incident also left more than 200 injured.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, told state media.