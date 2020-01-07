Elsewhere In The World: Stampede At Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s Funeral Leaves At Least 40 Dead
Soleimani Funeral Stampede Leaves At Least 40 Dead
At least 40 Iranians ended up being crushed to death on Tuesday in a stampede that broke out during the funeral for Qassem Soleimani, the general that was killed last week in a U.S. airstrike.
According to reports from The Washington Post, the incident also left more than 200 injured.
“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, told state media.
As of now, the cause of the stampede was not clear. Videos posted online show the gruesome scene, with people lying lifeless on a road and others shouting while trying to help them. The incident delayed Soleimani’s funeral services.
Soleimani was the head of the Iran Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force before he was killed last week. The United States had blamed him for the killing of American troops in Iraq, accusing him of plotting new attacks just before his death on Friday.
