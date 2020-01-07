Zero F*cks: Erica Mena Responds To #LHHNY Fans Assuming She Owes Cyn Santana A Damn Thing

Erica Mena Reminds #LHHNY Viewers She Doesn’t Owe Cyn Anything

Erica Mena is not here to comfort her exes, and that’s THAT!

Fans of “Love and Hip Hop New York” watched last night as Cyn Santana confronted Erica Mena about supposedly playing Cupid with her baby daddy, Joe Budden and his ex, Tahiry.

Cyn got emotional, reminding Erica that she recently had a child with Joe, despite their public split. She says Mena was MEAN for placing Joe and Tahiry in the same room together since they used to have chemistry.

"Let's be honest here Cyn… I've seen those alligator tears before." 😢🐊 Erica suggests that Cyn is over reacting about the potential romantic situation between Joe and Tahiry. #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/Lf5deyGX7y — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 7, 2020

Some viewers agreed with Cyn that Erica pulled a dirty move but does she REALLY owe her ex-gf loyalty?? Erica says hell nah! Where was Cyn’s “decency” last season, huh?

“If it’s about being a decent human being why was it okay for her to sit around to help spread blog rumors with an individual she befriended only because they are my enemy? Feelings?! The same feelings she had when she made people attack my husband because he was with me?!”

Do YOU agree with Erica or was she being a meanie to Cynthia Santana?