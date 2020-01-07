Irwin Family Helps Rescue 90K Animals As Australia Wildfires Continue, 24 Arrested For Deliberating Setting Blazes

Irwin Family Helps Rescue 90K Animals As Australia Wildfires Continue

An estimated half a billion (yes, billion) animals have been affected, at least 24 people have died and more than 1,3000 houses have been destroyed in those devastating Australia wildfires estimated to be bigger than the borough of Manhattan.

Luckily the family of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin is doing their part to help.

Irwin’s son, Robert, recently revealed that the Irwin family rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals many of which were injured in the devastating blazes. The animals are being treated at the Australia Zoo’s wildlife hospital which is owned and operated by the family.

“This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated,” wrote Irwin. “‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service.”

Robert’s sister Bindi echoed his sentiments in a post of her own.

“There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼”

Props to them for doing that hard round the clockwork, it’s clear that they’re making an impact.

Meanwhile, the police are working tirelessly to find the source of the blaze.

24 Australians have been charged with deliberately setting fires among 183 facing legal action in the state. Additionally, authorities said another 53 people are facing legal action for not complying with the state’s fire ban and 47 people have faced legal action for discarding a lit cigarette or match on land, reports ABC News.

Starting a bushfire intentionally and being reckless in causing its spread can result in up to 21 years in prison.