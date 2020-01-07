My Turn: Lil Baby Performs “Woah” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Lil Baby Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Lil Baby is the latest artist to stop by The Tonight Show for a live performance.

On Monday night, Jimmy Fallon returned to his late night hosting gig after a long break for the holidays, inviting the Atlanta native on as the first musical guest of 2020. The rapper performed his hit song, “Woah” with the help of a big posse of back-up dancers and some nice care visuals.

Check the performance out for yourself down below: