Ashley Graham Bares Her Bump & Baaawdy In Swimsuits For All Resort 2020 Campaign

Ashley Graham Bares Bump & Baaawdy In Swimsuits For All Resort 2020 Campaign
Mommy to be banger Ashley Graham has yet another Swimsuits For All campaign. The supermodel and entrepreneur who’s due in just a few weeks, posed for bump and baaaawdy baring photos for her Swimsuits For All x Resort Collection.
The launch of her new limited-edition kini’ and one-piece collection marks her 5th anniversary with the swimwear powerhouse. The new collaboration celebrates Ashley’s journey as she prepares for her next exciting endeavor – motherhood.
“Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit,” said Ashley on the new line. “I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives.”
Come to mama 🍔🍔🍔 Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body?? 🙋🏻♀️ it’s also given me insights as designer and I’m so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection! The real test when we were designing this line was that none of these are maternity suits!! All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit 💪🏼 link in bio my new line out nowwww!
In the photos, Ashley promotes body positivity and celebrates all of her pregnancy curves, like the other Swimsuits For All lines, the collection was especially made for women in all of life’s moments.
The collection features 11 pieces and ranges from sizes 4 to 24. The pieces are all under $150.
YOU tell us, are you feeling Ashley Graham’s bump and baaawdy baring Swimsuits For All Resort 2020 collection???
