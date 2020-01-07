Big Bank: $400,000 In Jewelry Was Reportedly Stolen From YG’s Hotel Room On New Year’s Eve

$400K Worth of Jewelry Reportedly Stolen From YG’s Hotel Room

YG didn’t exactly start the year off in high spirits, since some of the jewelry he left 2019 with didn’t seem to make it into 2020.

The rapper reportedly told police that over $400,000 in jewelry was stolen from his hotel room in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Bompton native filed a report for grand theft on Monday, but he said he noticed the jewelry was gone on New Year’s Day when he woke up.

YG ended up noticing that a briefcase filled with jewelry wasn’t quite as heavy as it usually was sometime between New Year’s Eve and the following morning. The briefcase was placed on top of a safe in hotel room at the London in Beverly Hills.

It’s not clear why the rapper waited almost a week to notify the authorities of such a huge loss, but he said multiple people had been entering and exiting the room throughout the night as he celebrated New Year’s Eve.

Authorities have not yet identified any possible suspects, but surveillance footage of the surrounding area is going to be reviewed as the investigation is ongoing.