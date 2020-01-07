Looks Litt? Plies, Polo G, DaniLeigh & More To Perform At SuperFest Miami LIVE

Plies, Polo G, DaniLeigh & More To Perform At SuperFest Miami LIVE

SuperFest Miami LIVE & the City of Miami Gardens are bringing out some of the hottest performers including Plies, Polo G, and DaniLeigh during the SUPER highly anticipated Super Bowl weekend 2020. SuperFest Miami LIVE will be a hub energy and excitement for days leading up to The Big Game. Taking place in the backyard of the Hard Rock Stadium, it’ll be the ultimate experience featuring family-friendly activities for fans of all ages.

If you like free stuff like we do, you know how little this event will be. If you’re into a bit more luxury, attendees will also be able to experience some of the most premier VIP experiences with today’s biggest celebrities and athletes. The schedule of events will take place January 24- February 3, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.SuperFestMiami.com .