Rae Sremmurd’s Stepfather Fatally Shot, Their Younger Brother Is A Suspect

Rae Sremmurd’s Stepfather Fatally Shot In Mississippi

Rae Sremmurd’s stepfather was fatally shot in Mississippi on January 6, and the duo’s younger brother is in police custody as a suspect.

According to reports from TMZ, police were dispatched to the scene on Monday night after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds. The Lee County Medical Examiner said that the victim is the brothers’ 62-year-old stepfather, Floyd Sullivan.

As the duo’s stepfather, Floyd Sullivan helped raise both Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee since they were in middle school.

Their 19-year-old half-brother, Michael Sullivan, is being held for psychiatric evaluation and is a person of interest in the fatal shooting. Police say that he is the only victim in the shooting and Michael Sullivan is the only person held in connection with the killing, for the time being.

This news comes on the same day as Rae Sremmurd celebrates the 5-year anniversary of their debut studio album, SremmLife.