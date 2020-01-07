Oh, Hell Yeah! Regina King’s Directorial Film Debut ‘One Night In Miami’ Officially Has A Cast

Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night In Miami’ Cast Announced

According to Shadow And Act, the Oscar Award-winning actress is set to make her directorial debut telling one of the greatest stories that most people probably have no idea about.

One Night In Miami is about the epic night that Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown partied after Ali beat the brakes off of Sonny Liston.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center as the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he’s defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the world of boxing. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach’s hotspots to celebrate the match, Clay — unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws — spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood celebrating with three of his friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the men emerge determined to define a new world. In One Night in Miami, Powers aims to pinpoint exactly what happened during those pivotal hours. Featuring the music of Cooke, including his hit song, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” the film offers a piercing narrative for the evening, which challenges the four men, strips them bare and reveals them for who they were.

The film now has cast every single actor who will portray the Black legends on the silver screen. Kingsley Ben-Adir will play Malcolm X, Eli Goree will play Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge will embody NFL legend Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr. will play the incomparable Same Cooke.

Here’s what Regina told Deadline exclusively:

“One Night in Miami is a love letter to Black manhood that powerfully explores themes of race, identity and friendship,” said King in a statement to Deadline. “Each of them has contributed so much to culture and history. We’re so excited to have Kingsley, Eli, Aldis and Leslie in the lead roles showing a different side of these iconic men.”

